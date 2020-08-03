STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Governor 'stable,' not to host 'At Home' reception on August 15 due to COVID-19

This comes in the wake of 84 people in the Raj Bhavan testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, was "stable" after doctors examined him on Monday, the Raj Bhavan said.

Further, in view of the pandemic, he has decided not to host the "At Home Reception" at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, it said.

"Today, doctors from Kauvery hospital carried out the health checkup of the Governor and found him stable. They are monitoring his health condition 24 X 7," a Raj Bhavan release said.

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited a private hospital.

This comes in the wake of 84 people in the Raj Bhavan testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Governor was in home quarantine for the past few days.

Purohit is 81-years-old and he was said to not have come in contact with any of those who were infected by COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan.  

A bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, where the Governor underwent further tests on Sunday, said he has been advised home isolation and a medical team would monitor him.

Purohit "tested positive for COVID-19," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the bulletin.

"He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," it said, addig the Governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital located at Alwarpet area here.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it added.

Purohit had earlier gone on seven-day self-isolation on July 29 based on doctor's advice after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 84 security and fire services personnel deployed in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus on July 23, but the Governor's office had then said none of them came into contact with Purohit or senior officials.

(With PTI and ENS Inputs)

