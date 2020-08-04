AIADMK extends olive branch to its ally BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst speculations that former Minister Nainar Nagenthran is mooting to quit the BJP soon, the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday extended an olive branch to Nagenthran who left the AIADMK in August 2017.

Answering queries of reporters, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said, "No one in the AIADMK would object to the return of functionaries like Nainar Nagenthran".

Hailing Nagenthran as a hardworking functionary and who is popular among the people, the Minister said, "Those who have left the party along with Nagenthran had already returned. Everyone in the AIADMK would accept Nagenthran if he returns."

Already, Nagenthran has expressed his grouse within the BJP and there were expectations that he might make a move from the party soon. At this juncture, in two tweets, Nagenthran said, "My anger is against

those who are leaving the party. Yes, I am angry at those 'hasty persons' who could not understand the visionary ideas of the party and the party's noble quality of recognising hard work."

The Revenue Minister's remarks came just a couple of hours after Nagenthran posted these tweets.