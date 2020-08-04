STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID to probe into Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka’s death

A senior official of the Coimbatore City police said that after collecting all the related documents, the CB-CID would register a fresh FIR. 

Published: 04th August 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The investigation into the death of Sri Lankan underworld criminal Angoda Lokka was transferred to the CB-CID from Coimbatore City police on Monday evening. Confirming this, CB-CID IG K Shankar said that the case has been transferred to the department as it has an international connection. 
A senior official of the Coimbatore City police said that after collecting all the related documents, the CB-CID would register a fresh FIR. 

“As of now, we have only the confessions of the arrested persons to prove that the dead man is Lokka. Even the viscera test results would not help in confirming his identity. The results will only reveal whether he was killed or died due to cardiac arrest. CB-CID can go beyond certain limit and could collect even a matching DNA sample from the deceased person’s family. We also doubt that Lokka’s death was staged,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the case, Amani Dhanji Mugariya, girlfriend of Lokka, was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday late night due to miscarriage.“She was two months pregnant. On Sunday night when the police were planning to produce her before the Magistrate, her foetus got aborted and immediately she was admitted to the hospital. Later, it came to light that she took abortion pills some six days ago.

When she becomes normal, she will be taken in custody to know the cause of Angoda Lokka’s death,” said the official. Based on the confession of the three persons who were arrested, Coimbatore city police, on Sunday night, recovered a few mobile phones, laptop, forged passports and a few sim cards. A police report said that there were also a bunch of US and Singapore dollars and dinars. Investigations also revealed that Angoda Lokka killed Amani Dhanji’s husband Suranga Kumara Perara a few years ago and started living with her. CB-CID has registered two separate FIRs - one related to Lokka’s death and the other against the three arrested for forging impersonation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angoda Lokka CB-CID Sri Lankan underworld
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp