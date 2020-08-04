STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI given two weeks to file response to bail plea by accused

Published: 04th August 2020 09:58 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI / VIRUDHUNAGAR: The High Court Bench here granted two weeks to the CBI to file counter affidavit in a bail petition filed by one of the police personnel arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of two Sathankulam traders. Justice V Bharathidasan adjourned the case to August 17. The petitioner, Murugan, was working as a head constable at the Sathankulam police station at the time of the incident. He claimed that on June 19, the date of the incident, he returned to the station from an inquiry around 8.15 pm. At that time, he was forced by two of the accused -- Inspector Sridhar and SI Balakrishnan -- to put his signature on a complaint against the deceased traders -- Jeyaraj and Beniks. Murugan claimed that he did not attack the deceased and signed the complaint out of compulsion.

Petition to collector

Meanwhile in Virudhunagar, members of the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture petitioned Collector R Kannan, demanding that an FIR be filed against the officials involved in the alleged custodial death of farmer Anaikkarai Muthu (70) of Vagaikulam in Tenkasi district under Section 302 IPC and the SC/ST Act. They said that six forest department personnel took the farmer under custody on July 22 reportedly after he erected an electric fence around his farmland. While in custody, he was allegedly tortured, resulting in his death. Moreover, the subsequent acts of the personnel, including arranging a postmortem examination without the presence of a senior doctor from the Department of Forensic Sciences, raised suspicion, they said. They also demanded an investigation into the activities of the Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW).

