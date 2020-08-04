STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC: Publish widely about online classes

A division bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued directions while hearing the plea filed by petitioners seeking guidelines for online classes.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras HC on Monday directed the State to publish widely in the newspapers to inform parents, teachers associations, private schools and colleges on the online classes and the cases filed against it. A division bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued directions while hearing the plea filed by petitioners seeking guidelines for online classes.

The State contended that guidelines for online classes have been provided and is being implemented. Each of the classes has been given the time duration and also other modalities in holding them.  The counsel for petitioners argued that guidelines are practically impossible to be followed by schools and colleges. The court sought to hear all stakeholders in the case and adjourned the plea to August 19.

