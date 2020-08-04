STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical waste dumped on roadside near Panayapuram village

Panayapuram villagers allege private hospitals have been dumping medical waste in fields near their village.  On the road from Thiruvanaikoil to Kallanai, medical waste can be seen dumped on the side.

Published: 04th August 2020 09:40 AM

Medical waste dumped on the road from Thiruvanaikoil to Kallanai near Panayapuram village. (Photo | EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Panayapuram villagers allege private hospitals have been dumping medical waste in fields near their village.  On the road from Thiruvanaikoil to Kallanai, medical waste can be seen dumped on the side. The waste, packed in green and white plastic bags, has been an eyesore and a cause for concern. Panayapuram is in Andhanallur, Srirangam and on the way from Thiruvanaikoil to Kallanai. Villagers allege medical waste, which is picked up from private hospitals, is being dumped near their village at night for the past three months. They said that despite complaining to authorities, no action has been taken yet.

Due to coronavirus, they are also afraid as they do not know if the waste comes from COVID hospitals. "Bags of waste containing needles, medicines, empty boxes and other items are being thrown every night for the past six months. Over the past three months, the dumping has increased. We have informed the Health department and district administration many times, to no avail. The smell is unbearable. We are also afraid of infection if the waste is from COVID hospitals," said D Muthukumar, Panayapuram village panchayat chief.

Officials visited the spot on Monday. Andhanallur BDO Nirmala said action would be taken. "We are first going to remove this waste and have arranged for it on Tuesday morning. We have also informed the police. We will find out which private hospital is responsible for this and action would be taken," said Nirmala.

