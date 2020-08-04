STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students

How will they pick up Tamil if they migrate when they are older?” asks KR Nandhakumar, member of a schools association. 

Published: 04th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It would be inaccurate to say that Tamil Nadu has been following a two-language policy for the last several years, for most private schools in the State offer a total of three languages. And, that is not just the central board schools but also the matriculation ones. “In private schools there is already a three language formula. There are many students from other states studying here.

How will they pick up Tamil if they migrate when they are older?” asks KR Nandhakumar, member of a schools association. There is a lot of migration near the borders, he says. “Many parents want their wards to learn their mother tongue formally. We cannot deny them that right.” Many private schools in the State offer third languages including Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Telugu, German, French and Urdu- from Class 1-12. The principal of a leading school in Chennai told Express that parents ask for Hindi as an option. 

“Many parents want their children to learn Hindi and ask us if we offer it even before applying. We also offer French and German because some of our students apply abroad,” she said. In fact, even government and aided schools offer languages other than Tamil along the State’s border. “While teaching Hindi was discontinued decades ago, the State offers Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada lessons to schools in the border districts. We also have Urdu classes,” said an official from the School Education Department. In private schools Hindi however, is the most opted language after Tamil.

This may mean that the language may gain more takers if it is introduced in the State. According to the New Education Policy, “the three languages learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India.” The policy reasons by saying that children pick up languages extremely quickly between the ages of 2 and 8 and that multilingualism has great cognitive benefits to young students.

Children will be exposed to different languages early on starting from the Foundational Stage. Speaking to Express, K Deena Bandhu, Special Officer, Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Tamil Nadu said that many students in Tamil Nadu want to learn Hindi for a variety of reasons. “Learning an additional language is a plus anyway. Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in India and it is important for employment opportunities. We have students from across different backgrounds who want to learn Hindi in Tamil Nadu,” he said adding that many students approach the institution because they cannot find good Hindi classes outside. After all, there is a difference between imposition and having a choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
3-language policy Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp