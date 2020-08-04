STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No imposition of Hindi, Sanskrit: BJP counters TN politicos on National Education Policy

State BJP chief L Murugan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been upholding the glory of Tamil language wherever he goes.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering the charges of the leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu regarding the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), particularly with reference to the three-language policy stressed in the NEP, BJP state president L Murugan on Tuesday said, “Times have changed from 1960s to 2020 and views have also changed. Don’t stall the NEP just by raising the language issue.”

“Knowing fully well that NEP does not impose any language on anyone, everyone expresses their views in tune with the political climate of Tamil Nadu,” said Murugan in a statement here and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been upholding the glory of Tamil language wherever he goes.

"As such, I appeal to everyone not to stall the NEP just by raising the language issue since this policy aims at improving the future of the youth and also their competitive skills at global level," he added.

Pointing out that at no place, the NEP said Hindi and Sanskrit would be made compulsory, Murugan said, "It is natural that students will tend to show interest in learning an additional language when learning becomes enjoyable."

In Tamil Nadu, there are thousands of CBSE syllabus based schools and matriculation schools that teach many languages already. So, only the students of government schools lose the opportunity to learn one more language. “We alone stand as a stumbling block to the students' willingness to learn another language - Hindi or any other Indian language,” Murugan added.

"When the students of Tamil Nadu take up a third language - say Hindi, Kannada, Telugu or Malayalam, the students in other states may opt for Tamil as the third language. Are we ignoring this opportunity?" Murugan questioned.

The New Education Policy 2020 envisages world-class education to all - from primary school to higher studies and also aims at improving educational institutions. Everyone has welcomed the importance given to teaching through the mother tongue. The NEP is for the whole of the country and not for Tamil Nadu alone, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Education Policy 2020 NEP 2020 Tamil Nadu NEP BJP Tamil Nadu BJP L Murugan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp