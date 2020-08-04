Why liquor sold but no eggs for kids: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Censuring the state, a division bench of the Madras High Court directed the state to use government school teachers, anganwadi staff and village health nurses to assess the number of families and their children who require raw eggs.

After the state submitted that it is practically impossible to distribute eggs to children who are missing them due to the lockdown, the Madras High Court said it will issue detailed directions on Tuesday on providing them with dry rations. The two-member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued the directions while hearing a plea on providing nutritious food at AMMA canteens by introducing eggs as part of its menu and for children who were part of the mid-day meal scheme.

The counsel for the state informed the court that a total of 71.59 lakh sanitary napkins have been distributed to 23.86 lakh adolescent girls and postnatal mothers through PHC nurses between April and July. The counsel also contended that there are practical difficulties such as like social distancing while distributing eggs to school children during the lockdown period.

The division bench, then wondered that when eggs were provided before lockdown to mid-day meal students, why it is not being done now. “If social distancing is one of the primary contentions for not providing eggs, then why don’t we close TASMACs.” The court also observed that all the teachers, anganwadi workers and health nurses can be roped in to carry out the assessment work on children who require eggs.

“Children, who are the future of the country, have to be provided with necessary nutrition”, added the bench. The court, recording the submissions, adjourned the plea for detailed orders tomorrow.

Rehabilitate beggars in govt homes: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State Commissioner for Persons with Differently-Abled to depute officials to make an assessment of all the beggars and mentally challenged persons stranded on the streets and to accommodate and rehabilitate them in government run institutions. The matter stands adjourned till August 18 for filing a status report.

Video conference studio for lawyers

Chennai: A studio, exclusively for advocates to conduct their cases through video-conferencing facility, was inaugurated at a private office situated in front of the Madras High Court, on Monday. Former Madras High Court judge S Tamilvanan, who inaugurated the studio, said that in these days of virtual hearings, the studio would go a long way in helping the advocates in conducting their cases. According to R Krishnakumar, secretary of the Madras High Court Advocate Association, all advocates, more particularly young and indigent lawyers, can make use of the studio to conduct their cases, free of cost. It is located at the following address: Door No 260, Angappa Naicken Street, opposite TNSC Bank.