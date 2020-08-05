5,063 new Covid cases and 108 deaths in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State, finally, seems to be making significant progress in containing Covid. It reported 5,063 fresh cases on Tuesday and 108 deaths. The time taken for cases to double has increased in the city, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, implying that the rate of spread of infection has slowed down.

The doubling time is now 65 days, compared to 47 days on July 18, according to the Corporation’s data.

In other districts too, the doubling time has come down, claimed Vijayabaskar, “due to measures initiated by the State government.” Tuesday’s numbers have pushed the State tally up to 2,68,285 and toll to 4,349.

“The recovery rate in the State has increased to 77.8 per cent, and the total number of patients discharged has climbed up to 2,08,784,” the minister said, addressing the media. The State government has increased bed capacity to 1,18,000. “Many of these beds have been fitted with oxygen supply, at a cost of `76 crore. Infrastructure for Covid treatment has been created in every taluk and non-taluk hospitals across the State,” the minister added.

Have sufficient stock of life-saving Remdesivir drug: Vijayabaskar

“Plasma treatment has been provided successfully to 57 patients, and we have sufficient stock of the life-saving drug Remdesivir and nasal cannula equipment,” said the Health Minister. “Test results are declared from 24 to 48 hours. Tamil Nadu is the only State to have the lowest turn around time of testing and ICMR has appreciated the State government for this.

The government has set up one lab in every district and Tamil Nadu is the only State to do maximum number of RT-PCR confirmatory tests,” Vijayabaskar claimed. He also condemned DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s tweet in which he had shared data from social media that 43 doctors in Tamil Nadu had died owing to Covid. Vijayabaskar said,

“Legal action will be taken against whoever spreads rumours or shares unverified news on social media, creating panic and confusion among people during the pandemic. This is highly condemnable. The State Indian Medical Association has also clarified that this was unverified data.” Chennai reported 1,023 new cases while Chengalpattu reported 245, Kancheepuram 220 and Tiruvallur 358. Nine of the deceased did not have comorbidities