STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

5,063 new Covid cases and 108 deaths in Tamil Nadu

The State, finally, seems to be making significant progress in containing Covid. It reported 5,063 fresh cases on Tuesday and 108 deaths.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal scan being done at a fever camp by doctors and corporation officials at T Nagar in Chennai | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State, finally, seems to be making significant progress in containing Covid. It reported 5,063 fresh cases on Tuesday and 108 deaths. The time taken for cases to double has increased in the city, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, implying that the rate of spread of infection has slowed down.

The doubling time is now 65 days, compared to 47 days on July 18, according to the Corporation’s data. 
In other districts too, the doubling time has come down, claimed Vijayabaskar, “due to measures initiated by the State government.” Tuesday’s numbers have pushed the State tally up to 2,68,285 and toll to 4,349.

“The recovery rate in the State has increased to 77.8 per cent, and the total number of patients discharged has climbed up to 2,08,784,” the minister said, addressing the media. The State government has increased bed capacity to 1,18,000. “Many of these beds have been fitted with oxygen supply, at a cost of `76 crore. Infrastructure for Covid treatment has been created in every taluk and non-taluk hospitals across the State,” the minister added.  

Have sufficient stock of life-saving Remdesivir drug: Vijayabaskar

“Plasma treatment has been provided successfully to 57 patients, and we have sufficient stock of the life-saving drug Remdesivir and nasal cannula equipment,” said the Health Minister. “Test results are declared from 24 to 48 hours. Tamil Nadu is the only State to have the lowest turn around time of testing and ICMR has appreciated the State government for this.

The government has set up one lab in every district and Tamil Nadu is the only State to do maximum number of RT-PCR confirmatory tests,” Vijayabaskar claimed. He also condemned DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s tweet in which he had shared data from social media that 43 doctors in Tamil Nadu had died owing to Covid. Vijayabaskar said,

“Legal action will be taken against whoever spreads rumours or shares unverified news on social media, creating panic and confusion among people during the pandemic. This is highly condemnable. The State Indian Medical Association has also clarified that this was unverified data.” Chennai reported 1,023 new cases while Chengalpattu reported 245, Kancheepuram 220 and Tiruvallur 358. Nine of the deceased did not have comorbidities

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp