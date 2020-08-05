BJP TN chief raps politicos for slamming NEP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering charges of politicos in the State with regard to the National Education Policy (NEP), BJP State president L Murugan on Tuesday appealed to everyone to not stall the policy as ‘it aims to enhance prospects of youths and raise their competitive skills to global standards’.

Murugan, in a statement, claimed that politicians in the State were well aware that the policy did not impose any language on anyone, but were slamming it with political motives. “We are not in the 1960s anymore; our views also have to change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been upholding the glory of the Tamil language wherever he goes,” he added.

Pointing out that the NEP in now way made Hindi or Sanskrit compulsory in schools, Murugan said, “Students in thousands of CBSE and matriculation schools already learn many languages. We should not stand in the way of the students in governments schools, who wish to learn another language.” “When the students in Tamil Nadu take up a third language -- say Hindi, Kannada, Telugu or Malayalam, the students in other States may opt for Tamil as a third language. Should we refuse the kids this opportunity,” the BJP State chief asked.