STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP TN chief raps politicos for slamming NEP

Pointing out that the NEP in now way made Hindi or Sanskrit compulsory in schools, Murugan said, “Students in thousands of CBSE and matriculation schools already learn many languages. 

Published: 05th August 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering charges of politicos in the State with regard to the National Education Policy (NEP), BJP State president L Murugan on Tuesday appealed to everyone to not stall the policy as ‘it aims to enhance prospects of youths and raise their competitive skills to global standards’.

Murugan, in a statement, claimed that politicians in the State were well aware that the policy did not impose any language on anyone, but were slamming it with political motives.  “We are not in the 1960s anymore; our views also have to change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been upholding the glory of the Tamil language wherever he goes,” he added.

Pointing out that the NEP in now way made Hindi or Sanskrit compulsory in schools, Murugan said, “Students in thousands of CBSE and matriculation schools already learn many languages. We should not stand in the way of the students in governments schools, who wish to learn another language.” “When the students in Tamil Nadu take up a third language -- say Hindi, Kannada, Telugu or Malayalam, the students in other States may opt for Tamil as a third language. Should we refuse the kids this opportunity,” the BJP State chief asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
L Murugan National Education Policy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp