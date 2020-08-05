Congress never supported Hindi imposition: KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN unit of Congress party on Tuesday, responded to Chief Minister Palaniswami’s charges that the party made efforts to impose Hindi on the State. Party State president KS Alagiri refuted the claim, and said, “The assurance given by the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1959 and 1961, is still acting as a protective shield for non-Hindi speaking people even today. Therefore, the CM must realise that Nehru’s promise still is a barrier for the BJP-led government to impose it on the State.”