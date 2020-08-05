DMK MLA Selvam visits BJP office, calls upon all partymen above 55 to jump ship

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after asserting that he had not joined the BJP, Ku Ka Selvam, DMK MLA from the Thousand Lights constituency, on Wednesday called upon all party functionaries above 55 to jump ship. He also charged that Udhayanidhi Stalin was calling the shots in the party now, without naming him.

Selvam, who called on BJP president JP Nadda at New Delhi on Tuesday, visited the state BJP headquarters Kamalalayam on Wednesday and took part in the special pooja performed for Lord Ram to mark the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: DMK MLA Selvam denies joining BJP but speaks saffron party's language

Selvam's visit to the BJP office took place a couple of hours after DMK president MK Stalin suspended him from all responsibilities and issued a show-cause notice to him seeking an explanation as to why he could not be expelled from the DMK for his anti-party activities.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam flanked by BJP functionaries, Selvam, with a saffron shawl around his neck, called upon the DMK functionaries who are above 55 to leave the party and join BJP since they may also come across the situation he had faced in the DMK. He also said many other functionaries in the DMK too would join the BJP.

Like any other disgruntled functionary who is leaving the party, Selvam too levelled charges against the party he was working with for a few decades.

"Yesterday when reporters asked what I would do if the DMK expelled me from the party, I said let them do so if they have the guts. Today, I have been suspended. I won't bother even if they expel me," Selvam said.

Selvam also indicated that he was hurt by the denial of a party post in the DMK. "In 2016, I requested the party leadership to make me Chennai West district secretary. But Stalin persuaded me to accept the appointment of J Anbazhagan to that post. After Anbazhagan's demise recently, I asked for that post again. Again, someone else was appointed to that post."

"Some time ago, Thalaivar (M Karunanidhi) gave directions, later, his son (MK Stalin) gave directions and now Thalaivar's grandson is calling the shots there," Selvam charged.

Selvam recalled that he had told DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi that he was with Dravidian parties for many decades - first with late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, later with the party led by his wife Janaki Ramachandran and after that with Kalaignar.

Selvam said though he was with the DMK for a long time, he had performed 'Balalayam' for Bharatwajeswarar temple twice. He also reiterated his earlier demands that the DMK leadership should conduct the organisational elections immediately and condemn those who have insulted Lord Muruga.