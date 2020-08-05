Selvam denies BJP link, asks Stalin to snap ties with Rahul Gandhi

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP had set the rumour mills abuzz claiming that DMK MLA from Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, Ku Ka Selvam, was joining the party, he denied it even though his statements were a clear indication that he is disgruntled with the DMK. After the TN BJP unit told reporters privately that Selvam is joining the party, the new spread like wildfire as it would be the first time a sitting MLA would desert a Dravidian party and join BJP.

However, after meeting BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi, Selvam said he had only come to meet Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to make certain demands for his constituency. But that did not cut ice because it was a typical statement made by disgruntled partymen whenever they are eyeing to join another party.

The first words Selvam spoke in the press meet was praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts to lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He further said, “I have come here to meet Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to request building of two lifts at Nungambakkam railway station. I also demanded that Rameswaram be given facelift on the lines of Ayodhya.” He also urged DMK president MK Stalin to castigate those who made derogatory remarks on Kandha Sashti Kavasam and demanded he snap ties with Rahul Gandhi, since he was always criticising the Central government.

He also asked the party chief to conduct inter-party elections at the earliest. Political observers say Selvam’s reference was the recent appointment of the district secretary to the party’s Chennai west district unit that fell vacant after the death of J Anbalagan. It is said that Selvam was among those eyeing the post.

Responding to a query, he said he was ready to face any action from party leadership for meeting the BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, a senior DMK functionary told Express, “His incoherent speech proves it was scripted by BJP. They expect DMK to expel Selvam so that he can enter the assembly as a BJP member. Let us wait and watch.” Veteran journalist and political observer T Koodalarasan opined, “It is BJP’s political game to make a DMK MLA speak BJP’s language on the Ram Mandir and Kandha Sashti Kavasam issues. There was no need for the MLA to speak about internal DMK affairs like intra-party elections.”