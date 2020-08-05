Senior DMK leaders will be shown the door, says rebel party MLA Ku Ka Selvam

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi, rebel DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam on Wednesday alleged that none of the seniors in the DMK would be able to get any recognition for their service in the party as Udhayanidhi, son of party chief MK Stalin, has started making decisions on the appointment of party's district secretaries.

The New Indian Express tracked down the Thousand Lights MLA and found he was clearly upset at being denied an opportunity to lead the DMK Chennai West unit as district secretary. Selvam, known as a Stalin loyalist, said the appointment of N Chitrarasu, who is close to Udhayanidhi as in-charge of that unit made it clear that the DMK youth wing chief was calling the shots. Party cadres and seniors are of the view that Selvam’s statements against Udhayanidhi are a big blow and would deter the latter from exerting his influence in DMK, at least for a while. Excerpts:

Q: Why did you visit Kamalayam (state BJP headquarters) on Wednesday when there are no Union ministers there to listen to your demands? What is the logic behind the visit?

A: When I was in New Delhi to meet with the railway minister, BJP state president L Murugan helped me a lot. He took me to meet BJP’s national president JP Nadda and made him listen to my demands. I wanted to thank him for this in person and did so.

Q: Why did you praise Prime Minister Modi on the Ram Mandir despite belonging to a party opposed to the concept of a Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya?

A: First of all, I want to make it clear that I am not an atheist. I have done various works for several temples in Chennai. For example, I spent around Rs 1.5 crore to carry out a facelift and consecration works at the Sri Bharatheeswarar temple located near Kodambakkam powerhouse.

The foundation for the Ram Mandir is being laid following the court order and it shows the religious harmony of the country. Hence, I wished him.

Q: Why did you ask your party president MK Stalin to comment on the Kandha Sashti Kavasam issue standing at the entrance to the house of the president (Nadda) to a different party (BJP)?

A: You see, while he has expressed his condemnation to various other issues why does he maintain silence on this issue? That's why I asked.

Q: What is your grievance over the Chennai west district unit post?

A: I applied for the Chennai west district secretary post in 2014 after getting permission from Stalin. At the time, late chief minister M Karunanidhi pacified me, and late J Anbazhagan was made district secretary. I am 68 years old and I have served the party for the last 25 years. I have 50 years of political experience. But, they have appointed Chitarasu without consulting any of the others, because he has Udhayanidhi’s strong support. Hence, they have clearly shown that the party is under Udhayanidhi’s control. So there is no space for seniors like me in the party and all seniors will be shown the door one day.

If the party high command had conducted inner-party elections at the appropriate time I would have become the district secretary.

Q: How are you going to face the party's suspension and show-cause notice over your recent activities?

A: I didn’t receive any notice. I will decide after getting the notice and consulting with my advocates. I will take a decision at an appropriate time and it would be a reaction to the DMK’s action.