STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu UPSC topper opts for Indian Foreign Service

Ganesh Kumar Baskar (27) from Tamil Nadu has secured 7th rank in 2019 UPSC Civil Services exam.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Ganesh Kumar Baskar (27) from Tamil Nadu has secured 7th rank in 2019 UPSC Civil Services Exam. He said he has opted for Indian Foreign Service to represent India across the globe.
Holding B Tech and MBA degrees, Baskar cleared the exam in his second attempt.

A native of Nagamalai Pudukottai in Madurai, Baskar is living with his parents in Nagercoil since his father is working here. Baskar did class 12 at Kendra Vidyalaya in Madurai. After completing BTech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2015, he did MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. Later, he joined a cloud data management company in Bengaluru as product manager.

He had resigned from the job after two years to prepare for UPSC exam. Baskar said he had been preparing for the exams at his house in Nagercoil for the past two years. Though he could not pass in the first attempt, he cleared the exam in the second. He said systematic planning and hardwork are important to pass UPSC civil services exams.He said he opted for Indian Foreign Service since it would help him represent India across the globe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC Civil Services Exam Tamil Nadu Ganesh Kumar Baskar Indian Foreign Service
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp