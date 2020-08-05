Tamil Nadu UPSC topper opts for Indian Foreign Service

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Ganesh Kumar Baskar (27) from Tamil Nadu has secured 7th rank in 2019 UPSC Civil Services Exam. He said he has opted for Indian Foreign Service to represent India across the globe.

Holding B Tech and MBA degrees, Baskar cleared the exam in his second attempt.

A native of Nagamalai Pudukottai in Madurai, Baskar is living with his parents in Nagercoil since his father is working here. Baskar did class 12 at Kendra Vidyalaya in Madurai. After completing BTech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2015, he did MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. Later, he joined a cloud data management company in Bengaluru as product manager.

He had resigned from the job after two years to prepare for UPSC exam. Baskar said he had been preparing for the exams at his house in Nagercoil for the past two years. Though he could not pass in the first attempt, he cleared the exam in the second. He said systematic planning and hardwork are important to pass UPSC civil services exams.He said he opted for Indian Foreign Service since it would help him represent India across the globe.