Tenkasi: Covid stigma pushes one more to end life

A 27-year-old youth died by suicide at a Covid Care Centre in Puliyangudi on Tuesday. Sources said the youth took the extreme step fearing the social stigma associated with the disease. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 27-year-old youth died by suicide at a Covid Care Centre in Puliyangudi on Tuesday. Sources said the youth took the extreme step fearing the social stigma associated with the disease. He is the second person to die by suicide at a Covid Care Centre in this district.

The first person was a 42-year-old man who killed himself at a CCC set up at a private college in Vasudevanallur. It may be recalled that the owner of the renowned Iruttukadai, Hari Singh (70), killed himself at a private hospital in Palayamkottai after testing positive. At this juncture, social activists have demanded the district administration and health officials to conduct counselling for Covid patients to alleviate their psychological stress. 

“These patients are not afraid of the disease but the social stigma associated with it. Many symptomatic people in villages are unwilling to undergo  RT-PCR test fearing ostracisation by locals. Several villages in the district are witnessing a high number of unusual deaths. For instance, around 10 people, including those who had fever, died in Kalathimadam of Alangulam Taluk in the past three weeks.

However, neither the people of the village came forward for Covid test nor the officials organised a special camp,” said Activist A Thiravidamani. Chelladurai (name changed) of Nallur said though he exhibited most of the symptoms, he preferred to be at home instead of visiting hospital. “My mother advised me not to undergo the test. Because if I test myself, the villagers will laugh at us,” he added. When contacted, Deputy Director (Health Services) Kalusivalingam said his department was organising counselling sessions for Covid patients by doctors and health staff. 

