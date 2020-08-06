STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 set to take part in CM Palaniswami meeting test positive

More than 30 people, scheduled to participate in the meetings of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in Dindigul on Wednesday, tested positive for Covid.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: More than 30 people, scheduled to participate in the meetings of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in Dindigul on Wednesday, tested positive for Covid. Sources said that those who tested positive were among the 450 persons comprising AIADMK cadre, media persons and government staff, who had undergone Covid test at Dindigul collectorate on Tuesday. Though an official confirmed that some of the party cadre and journalists tested positive, he said that they the exact number is yet to be ascertained as the results were released in four batches. 

CM orders release of water from dam
Chennai: Following requests from farmers and the general public in Tirupur and Karur districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ordered the release of water from Amaravathi dam from August 6. While 1,210 cusecs of water per day will be released to ayacut areas under 18 old canals for 11 days, 570 cusecs of water will be released for 15 days through Amaravathi Main Canal for the new ayacut areas.

Gyms to open in TN from August 10
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday allowed private gyms (stand alone only) in the State to function from August 10, with members below the age of 50.  He said the Standard Operating Procedures would be issued separately. An official release said the Chief Minister said permission was given following representation from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association.

TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami COVID 19
