Madras HC to politicians: Follow Covid guidelines
Published: 06th August 2020 03:47 AM | Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:47 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that all politicians should follow strict guidelines and maintain social distancing at events, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Division Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha made the observations before dismissing Traffic KR Ramaswamy’s petition calling for a ban of all political events. The State advocate-general Vijay Narayan opposed the plea calling it baseless. The petitioner even objected to Chief Minister’s visit to public places. However, Ramaswamy contended that everyone is equal before the law.