Palaniswami in Salem to review govt schemes

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami reached Salem on Wednesday evening ahead of his visit to Dindigul, Madurai and Thirunelveli to review various government schemes and the measures adopted by the respective districts to tackle the spread of Coronavirus infection.

From his house at Nedunchalai Nagar in Salem, the chief minister is scheduled to start his journey to Dindigul by road on Thursday morning. From Dindigul, Palaniswami will be heading to Madurai in the afternoon. On Thursday night, he will be staying in Madurai. On Friday, he will be heading to Tirunelveli by road to chair a review meeting with the officials of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Later in the evening, he will return to Salem by road. On Saturday, the Chief Minister will chair another review meeting with the officials of all government departments at Salem collectorate. On Sunday, he will stay back at his home at Nedunchalai Nagar and will return to Chennai by road on Monday.