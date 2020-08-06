PIL seeking ban on DK

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a ban on the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and penal action against its president K Veeramani under the National Security Act, 1980.

The litigant, one Kanagaraj from Dindigul, alleged that Karuppar Kottam, a YouTube channel that recently faced action for posting videos derogating Hindu gods, was one of the units of the DK. He stated that on the July-23 edition of the organisation's daily Viduthalai, Veeramani made a statement that the events of the 1971 election would be repeated in the upcoming election.

Claiming that Veeramani was referring to the 1971 incident of DK supporters' smudging of pictures of Hindu gods in Salem, Kanagaraj said the organisation's actions would hurt religious sentiments. He also wanted that the organisation's properties be seized.

A Division Bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam, however, remarked that the case appears to be a 'Publicity' Interest Litigation. They pointed out that the litigant and his counsel failed to cite any legal provisions or judgments to support the case and adjourned it to August 26.