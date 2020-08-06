STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, 110 deaths

Chennai alone recorded 1,091 cases and cases continue to surge in city's neighbouring districts.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Samples being collected near the corporation park at Koyambedu in Chennai on Thursday (Photo | EPS/ Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,684 new Covid-19 positive cases and 110 deaths taking the state tally to 2,79,144 and toll to 4,571.

Chennai alone recorded 1,091 cases and cases continue to surge in city's neighbouring districts. Chengalpet recorded 408 cases, Kancheepuram 336 and Tiruvallur 320 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one government lab (Government Headquarters Hospital) in Kancheepuram has been recently approved for Covid-19 testing.

On Thursday, the State tested 67,153 samples and 65,062 persons. With this, the number of samples tested in the State increased to 30,20,714 and people tested to 29,10,468.

Among the deceased, six didn't have comorbidities. A 29-year-old woman from Tiruppur, who delivered a baby through the caesarian section, was among the dead. The woman with AP eclampsia was admitted at Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur on August 2 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. She died on 5 August due to respiratory failure and Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 76-year-old man from Chennai was brought dead to Royapettah Government Hospital. He died due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus TN tally
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp