Tamil Nadu reports 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, 110 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,684 new Covid-19 positive cases and 110 deaths taking the state tally to 2,79,144 and toll to 4,571.

Chennai alone recorded 1,091 cases and cases continue to surge in city's neighbouring districts. Chengalpet recorded 408 cases, Kancheepuram 336 and Tiruvallur 320 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one government lab (Government Headquarters Hospital) in Kancheepuram has been recently approved for Covid-19 testing.

On Thursday, the State tested 67,153 samples and 65,062 persons. With this, the number of samples tested in the State increased to 30,20,714 and people tested to 29,10,468.

Among the deceased, six didn't have comorbidities. A 29-year-old woman from Tiruppur, who delivered a baby through the caesarian section, was among the dead. The woman with AP eclampsia was admitted at Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur on August 2 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. She died on 5 August due to respiratory failure and Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 76-year-old man from Chennai was brought dead to Royapettah Government Hospital. He died due to Covid-19 pneumonia.