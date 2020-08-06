Tamil Nadu sees fewer Covid cases, more deaths

By Express News Service

TN reported 5,175 new Covid positive cases and 112 deaths, the highest single-day toll, including that of a 4-day-old baby girl on Wednesday

A 4-day-old baby from Madurai became the State’s youngest Covid victim. The girl baby died on August 2 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, Covid and meconium aspiration syndrome

Eight among the deaths reported on Wednesday didn’t have comorbidities

SPB tests positive

In a video released on Wednesday, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam confirmed that he has tested positive. However, the 74-year-old said he was doing ‘perfectly well’. “For the last 2-3 days, I was suffering from discomfort like chest congestion, cold and on-and-off fever. I was then diagnosed with a mild case of Covid 19,” he said in the video. “I was advised to quarantine at home and take medications but I didn’t want to do it so I got myself admitted to the hospital. I will be discharged in two days.” He asked his well-wishers to refrain from calling him to find out about his health and said that he was in good hands and in good health. “No one has to worry. My fever also has subsided now,” he said.

1,000 new beds @ Chennai

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said additional 1,000 beds are being added to the exclusive Covid treatment facility at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Tower-III. “The facility is already functioning with 1,000 beds and now, we are adding an additional 1,000. Also, 150 beds are being added to ICU in the first floor of the facility,” the minister said

Video call facility for patients

The health minister also said various facilities like pre-arrival intimation facility, video call facility for patients and attenders have been set up at government hospitals. RGGGH alone has successfully treated 15,000 Covid patients, he said

Rotary’s donation

Chennai Rotary Club of Guindy donated a bus and also medical equipment to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in the presence of the health minister.