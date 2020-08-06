STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruporur MLA was running an ammunition factory: Govt tells HC

The state on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the DMK MLA for Tirupporur, L Idhyavarman, runs an ammunition manufacturing facility at his farmhouse.

Published: 06th August 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the DMK MLA for Tirupporur, L Idhyavarman, runs an ammunition manufacturing facility at his farmhouse. The affidavit submitted by the state also said that a gun and a rifle in possession of the MLA were illegal since he did not hold a valid licence.

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan contended that, armed with a pistol and a SBBL gun (rifle), and accompanied by around 70 henchmen carrying lethal weapons, the accused MLA fired at the victim and his car. The card had bullet holes after the firing incident, which was confirmed by the forensics team, argued Natarajan.

The PP, objecting to the bail petition, also said that the licence for the pistol and rifle used in the crime, expired in December 2019. An air rifle, which was found during the investigation, also did not have a valid licence. “An apparatus to manufacture cartridges for SBBL, four live rounds of pistol ammunition, used cartridges and around three kilos of lead balls were also found in the custody of the accused,” said the affidavit. 

The PP added, “The accused MLA illegally manufactures ammunition inside his farmhouse. Police seized and recovered all the ammunition and materials used for their production.” Stating that tension prevails in the village and the accused MLA needs to be questioned further, the State PP objected to the bail plea. However, the counsel for the accused stated that, since the MLA belongs to the opposition party, false charges are being framed against him.  Justice N Satish Kumar, recording the submissions directed the state police to produce files of evidence that were collected during the investigation.

Regular court sessions to resume soon?
Chennai: Madras High Court Chief Justice A P Sahi reportedly told a visiting team of advocates that regular functioning of courts would be restored as soon as possible. The Administrative Committee will explore the feasibility of holding physical hearings and a decision would be taken after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, he told the office-bearers of Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) and Women Lawyers Association (WLA), on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Tiruporur MLA
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp