Tiruporur MLA was running an ammunition factory: Govt tells HC

CHENNAI: The state on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the DMK MLA for Tirupporur, L Idhyavarman, runs an ammunition manufacturing facility at his farmhouse. The affidavit submitted by the state also said that a gun and a rifle in possession of the MLA were illegal since he did not hold a valid licence.

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan contended that, armed with a pistol and a SBBL gun (rifle), and accompanied by around 70 henchmen carrying lethal weapons, the accused MLA fired at the victim and his car. The card had bullet holes after the firing incident, which was confirmed by the forensics team, argued Natarajan.

The PP, objecting to the bail petition, also said that the licence for the pistol and rifle used in the crime, expired in December 2019. An air rifle, which was found during the investigation, also did not have a valid licence. “An apparatus to manufacture cartridges for SBBL, four live rounds of pistol ammunition, used cartridges and around three kilos of lead balls were also found in the custody of the accused,” said the affidavit.

The PP added, “The accused MLA illegally manufactures ammunition inside his farmhouse. Police seized and recovered all the ammunition and materials used for their production.” Stating that tension prevails in the village and the accused MLA needs to be questioned further, the State PP objected to the bail plea. However, the counsel for the accused stated that, since the MLA belongs to the opposition party, false charges are being framed against him. Justice N Satish Kumar, recording the submissions directed the state police to produce files of evidence that were collected during the investigation.

Regular court sessions to resume soon?

Chennai: Madras High Court Chief Justice A P Sahi reportedly told a visiting team of advocates that regular functioning of courts would be restored as soon as possible. The Administrative Committee will explore the feasibility of holding physical hearings and a decision would be taken after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, he told the office-bearers of Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) and Women Lawyers Association (WLA), on Wednesday.