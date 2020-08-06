UPSC results: EPS, leaders greet successful candidates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday congratulated those who cleared the Civil Services Examinations-2019 from Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister, in a statement hailed visually-impaired candidates, M Poornasundari of Mani Nagaram in Madurai district and D Balanagendran of Chennai district, for cracking the examination.

Quoting a Tirukkural couplet which stresses the importance of consistent efforts, the Chief Minister said conviction and steadfastness of both have succeeded. Likewise, leaders of other political parties too congratulated the winners. DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday tweeted, “#UPSC Congratulations and best wishes to Tamil Nadu students who passed the exam.” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and former union minister and TMC president GK Vasan also congratulated the UPSC rank holders.