STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

UPSC results: EPS, leaders greet successful candidates

Quoting a Tirukkural couplet which stresses the importance of consistent efforts, the Chief Minister said conviction and steadfastness of both have succeeded. 

Published: 06th August 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday congratulated those who cleared the Civil Services Examinations-2019 from Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister, in a statement hailed visually-impaired candidates, M Poornasundari of Mani Nagaram in Madurai district and D Balanagendran of Chennai district, for cracking the examination. 

Quoting a Tirukkural couplet which stresses the importance of consistent efforts, the Chief Minister said conviction and steadfastness of both have succeeded. Likewise, leaders of other political parties too congratulated the winners. DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday tweeted, “#UPSC Congratulations and best wishes to Tamil Nadu students who passed the exam.” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and former union minister and TMC president GK Vasan also congratulated the UPSC rank holders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC results Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp