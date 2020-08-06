Woman's body found wrapped in polythene sheet at outskirts of Coimbatore; two teams formed for probe

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore rural police on Wednesday formed two special teams to investigate the suspected murder of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a polythene sheet at a construction site near Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts of the city.

The police said that the body of the woman, aged around 35 years, has a cut injury on the neck.

The body was seen first by a worker at the construction site, located near the railway gate between Mathampalayam and Kannampalayam, on Tuesday evening.

On being informed, Periyanaickenpalayam police visited the spot and sent the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.

Police said that the woman wore a green and red coloured nighty and added that the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered a murder case and an investigation is on.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu said, "There was no evidence of a sexual assault. Two special teams have been formed for the investigation."