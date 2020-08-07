Coimbatore: 'Underwear gang' strikes again?

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 'underwear gang' is suspected to have struck again, this time at Poonga Nagar near Irugar in the city. The gang allegedly broke open two houses in the locality on Wednesday night.

"They broke open an empty house. After realising that it was newly constructed with no occupants, they fled the place," police said.

"The gang managed to break open another house in the same locality. It was rented out by a woman entrepreneur for stocking material for online trading. However, they escaped when the occupants of the adjacent house suspected the presences of strangers and switched on the lights," police said.

The gang, of men in underwear, was first caught on camera on June 23 in Deepam Nagar in Irugar.