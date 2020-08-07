‘Government can cooperate if the actors and producers look for amicable solution’

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Publicity and Information Minister Kadambur C Raju said the State government would take necessary steps to ensure smooth conduct of polls for actors' and film producers' associations if they were committed towards an amicable solution.

The minister inaugurated a road construction project at Chidambarapuram near Kovilpatti on Thursday. He also inaugurated a Siddha hospital building constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh in Kadambur here.

Speaking to reporters, Raju said the government sought unity among the actors during the election to Nadigar Sangam aka South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) but they took the issue to the court. "Similarly, the producers too have taken the issue to the court ahead of the election to their association. If both SIAA and film producers' associations are ready for an amicable solution, the State government will cooperate and take necessary steps for a smooth conduct of the polls," he said.

When asked about Actor S Ve Shekher's jibe at AIADMK government, Raju said the actor was ungrateful. "It was AIADMK that gave him an identity," he said.