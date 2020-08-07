STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Invitees for CM’s Tirunelveli event test Covid positive for virus

Their samples were drawn on Wednesday for Covid test since they were to participate in a CM’s function on Thursday.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:05 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) Dean Ravindran, Special Officer for Covid ward and former dean Kannan are among the doctors who have been tested positive for Covid here on Thursday. Vasudevanallur MLA Manoharan also tested positive for Covid. He was also an invitee to the CM’s function.

Their samples were drawn on Wednesday for Covid test since they were to participate in a CM’s function on Thursday. More than 10 staff, including doctors, have also tested positive for the disease. A health official told TNIE that all the infected were asymptomatic and that they have been admitted to TvMCH. 

Ahead of the CM’s visit, the district administration organised a special camp at the collectorate to take the swabs of officials and representatives of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, farmers association and self-help group members. Only those who are tested negative for the disease would be allowed to attend the function.

Isolating Covid patients in nursing college opposed
Residents of Melapalayam staged a protest against the private hospital isolating the Covid patients at a college here on Thursday. The hospital is permitted to treat Covid patients. It is also running a nursing college in Melapalayam. Since the number of the patients is increasing, the hospital management decided to shift a section of patients to its nursing college.

However, the move was opposed by the locals in Melapalayam stating that the college is amidst houses. The residents, with the support of a few Muslim organisations, blocked a road and picketed the college. The Melapalayam police conducted peace talks with the protesters. They dispersed after the hospital authorities decided to shift the patients back to their hospital.

