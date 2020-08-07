STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lovers end lives after secret marriage fearing opposition in Tamil Nadu

Police said the duo got married secretly at the village temple and Kavitha was wearing a thaali.

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident, a young couple ended their lives few hours after getting married secretly near Chinnasalem on Wednesday night.

A police source from Keezhkuppam police station said R Kavitha (20), of Sembakurichi village near Chinnasalem, was a third year undergraduate student at the Government Arts College in Sennimalai near Athur. Since the college was closed, she was staying at home.

On Wednesday evening, she went out of the house on the pretext of washing clothes. As Kavitha failed to return home even after a long time, parents and relatives started searching for her.

On Thursday morning, some people found the bodies of a young man and woman hanging from the ceiling of a shed near the village temple in Eriyur. The police arrived at the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Later, the bodies were sent to the government Kallakurichi medical college for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police came to know that the female among the deceased was Kavitha. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Kavitha was in a relationship with P Pankumar (20) of Ramnayakanpalayam near Athur. Both of them were studying in the same class. Pankumar left his house on Wednesday morning and didn't return.

Police said the duo got married secretly at the village temple and Kavitha was wearing a thaali.

It is suspected that they decided to end their lives as they feared opposition from their parents due to their different castes.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)

For representational purposes
