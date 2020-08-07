MKU Panel to probe into malpractices in DDE

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) M Krishnan constituted a committee to probe into the "malpractices" in Directorate of Distance Education (DDE).

Sources said, with the help of some higher officials in the varsity, DDE centres in Kerala received question papers and made more than 700 students write the answers from home. Later, with the help of the officials, the centres managed to slip in the answer scripts in the answer sheet bundles, he said.

"The V-C was tipped off on the issue. All the staff involved in the malpractice allegedly received a hefty amount from each student. Staff from the Controller of Examinations and Additional Controller of Examinations, DDE, had supplied the answer sheets and question papers. The answer scripts were slipped in for 'dummy numbering' in July and August. Staff from the Electronic Data Processing (EDP) section helped in assigning dummy numbers for those papers. More than ten staff, including higher officials from the Controller of Examinations and the Additional Controller of Examinations and EDP section, were involved in this," sources added.

Responding to the issue, the V-C said a committee led by R Lakshmipatty, Convener of Syndicate, would inquire and submit a report within a week.