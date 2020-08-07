Steps taken to simplify e-pass system, says Palaniswami

By Express News Service

MADURAI/DINDIGUL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami began his three-day whirlwind tour of the southern districts from Dindigul and Madurai. Following a low-key inaugural ceremony, Palaniswami chaired review meetings to assess the Covid situation in these districts that have been witnessing spurts in fresh cases since early July. This is the chief minister’s first visit to Madurai following the outbreak of Covid.

Chief Minister Edappadi

K Palaniswami, along with his

Cabinet colleagues, inspecting

a Covid care centre set up at

Vadapalanji in Madurai on Thursday

Addressing the media later, the chief minister said the State was doing everything under its capacity to contain the spread of the virus, and protect the public. Meanwhile, it was also looking to make life easier for the public, who have been left hassled by the subsequent lockdowns. As an immediate move, the State government has reformed the e-pass system.

“The e-pass system is still being implemented to restrict unnecessary movement of people, which is the primary reason for the spread of the virus. As a result of this system, we have been able to bring down the caseload across districts,” Palaniswami said in Madurai. “Now, we have taken measures to simplify the e-pass system by appointing two teams in each district to clear applications faster.” Earlier, it was just one team per district.

Media reports, over the last few months, have been highlighting the difficulties faced by the public in securing an e-pass. Speaking about the spurt in cases in the South, the chief minister said, fresh Covid cases have begun to dip in Madurai district as a result of the introduction of fever camps. Palaniswami inaugurated a 900-bed Covid care centre set up at the IT park in Vadapalanji, Madurai.

EPS inaugurates 900-bed Covid care centre at IT park in Madurai

“Every day, 124 fever camps are held in Madurai. So far, 8,000 camps have been held in the rural areas of the district and 4,000 in the city limits. Further, the government is planning to buy 500 new ambulances within a month, for which a sum of ‘103 crore has been allotted.” Accompanied by ministers RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, and district collector TG Vinay, Palaniswami inaugurated a 900-bed Covid care centre set up at the IT park in Vadapalanji, Madurai. Later in the day, he laid foundation stone for 31 new development projects worth ‘304.55 crore and inaugurated 32 completed projects worth ‘21.57 crore.

Rs 25 lakh for kin of frontline workers who died of Covid

The chief minister granted an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the family members of 28 frontline workers who lost their lives battling Covid. The deceased include eight staff members of the Greater Chennai Corporation, eight policemen from across the State, the Dean of Chengalpattu government hospital, a pharmacist in Salem, a PHC nurse from Tiruchy, Cuddalore tahsildar, a VAO from Kancheepuram, BDO from Tiruvallur and PDS salesmen from Madurai and Chennai.

The district collectors, commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation have been directed to settle the amount to the families of the deceased through cheque or postal savings bank account.

‘S Ve Shekher does not deserve a comment’

The chief minister refused to respond to the barbs of BJP’s S Ve Shekher, saying “I do not consider him as a big political leader.” Shekher, known for his controversial comments, had recently posted a video criticising the AIADMK. “He makes unnecessary comments and when a case is registered, goes into hiding. I do not have to respond to his comments.”

CM, others condole death of Thiruma’s sister

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties have condoled the demise of one Panumathi, sister of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan. She succumbed to Covid on Wednesday. The Chief Minister tweeted, “I am saddened to hear the news that VCK president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan’s sister Banumathi alias Vanmathi died of Corona infection.” ENS