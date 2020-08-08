Amid COVID-19 surge, total lockdown in Yanam for three days from August 9

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In view of the steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Yanam region of the Union territory, a total lockdown will be imposed for three days from August 9. At present, Yanam has 113 active cases among the 268 cases reported in the region.

Yanam Regional Administrator Shivaraj Meena in his order on Saturday said that all shops and business establishments will remain closed for three days except milk booths which will function from 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm and medical shops which will function round the clock.

All government offices and banks will remain closed and public movement is not allowed during this period.

He warned violators of punishment under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act 1895.