COVID-19 cases in Puducherry cross 5000 with 268 fresh cases, toll rises to 80

Among the new cases, 228 cases are in Puducherry region, 38 in Karaikal region and two in Yanam region.

Published: 08th August 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

The infection rate is 29 percent with 268 testing positive out of 924 samples and the fatality rate is 1.57 percent (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry crossed 5000 on Saturday with 268 fresh cases and five deaths. The total tally in the Union Territory is now 5067, while the number of active cases is 1953 and the toll has risen to 80.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of  Medical Services (DMS) Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the five COVID-19 deaths, three are in Puducherry region and two in Karaikal region.

A 58-year-old woman from Elaipillaichavady, 57-year-old man from Muthialpet and 78-year-old man from Orleanpet, all with diabetes and hypertension, died of COVID pneumonia. In Karaikal, a 54-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died of COVID.

Out of 1953 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1118 are in Puducherry region (332 are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 387 at JIPMER, 387 in COVID care centres and 65 yet to be shifted), 111 cases in Karaikal GH, 113 in Yanam GH and four in Mahe.

In addition, 607 are in home isolation including 559 patients in Puducherry region and 48 in Yanam region. As many as 3064 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 109 on Saturday. The infection rate is 29 percent with 268 testing positive out of 924 samples and the fatality rate is 1.57 percent.

Till now 45098 samples have been tested, of which 39554 have been negative and the test results of 226 are awaited.

