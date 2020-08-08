Expectant mothers long for a warm embrace

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Curbs on travel and other lockdown restrictions have deprived mothers-to-be of the love and care of their moms. Australia-based couple Aparna and Akshay (names changed ) were on cloud nine when they realised they were to welcome a new family member. Aparna’s parents, who stay in Tiruchy, were doubly happy and booked tickets to be with their daughter who was due in September.

Alas, that is not likely to happen as there is no word yet on resumption of international flight services and Aparna will most likely have to fend for herself. The 28-year-old said she was having a tough time without her mom around. “I was shattered at the news of lockdown. I badly wanted her to be with me. Akshay’s parents are in Chennai and they are also unable to come over. Visiting the doctor for check-up, figuring out what to eat, managing work life are tough, especially with the fear of infection.

Add to this, we don’t have domestic help.” Gayathri and Karthik, who stay in Bengaluru, shared a similar tear jerker. Gayathri got pregnant after several attempts of assisted reproductive therapy over the past three years. Advised rest, the expectant mother longs for the warm embrace and assuring presence of her mother. But her parents are stuck in California with her sister. “They are unable to come and Karthik’s parents are in Tiruchy and have to take care of his grandmother. The initial weeks were very difficult, but thankfully his mother has now reached with e-pass. I feel safe now,” she said.

Besides hormonal changes, the virus fear weighs a lot on to-be parents. Gayathri said a few counselling sessions, lots of calls to family, and good food helped her. Closer home, Sandhya (23) of Pudukkottai, became pregnant in April. Her mother was with her sister who recently delivered a baby in Bengaluru. Having managed domestic chores and hospital visits all by herself in the first trimester, she decided enough was enough and applied for e-pass and joined her mother. “Pregnant women find it difficult to stay calm with so much negative news floating around. We advise young couples to avoid stress as it can harm the baby, too,” said Dr Lalitha, a gynaecologist.