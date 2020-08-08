Flood alert issued in Coimbatore, Erode districts

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ERODE/COONOOR: Coimbatore district administration on Friday issued a flood alert for people residing on the banks of river Bhavani within the district. The river swelled up due to the increase of outflow from Pillur Dam (in Coimbatore), which has been filled to its maximum permissible capacity of 97.5 feet. At 1 pm on Friday, the outflow from the dam was recorded 25,000 cusecs, according to sources.

Similarly, a flood alert was issued by Erode district administration for people living in low-lying areas along the banks of River Bhavani in Sathyamangalam and Bhavani. The copious rains have resulted in an increased flow of water into Bhavanisagar Dam. At 4 pm on Friday, inflow into the dam stood at 27,289 cusecs. Ministers S P Velumani and Udumalai Radhakrishnan visited flood relief camps in Nilgiris.