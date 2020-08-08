Rs 103 crore set aside to buy 500 ambulances: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the State government has set aside Rs 103 crore to purchase 500 ambulances to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision comes after the opposition parties emphasised on the need for more ambulances in the State.

Addressing newspersons here on Friday, Palaniswani said that the emergency medical technicians and drivers of the 108 ambulance would be provided with an incentive of `5,000 each. Replying to questions on the National Education Policy and Environmental Impact Assessment, Palaniswami said that the State government would take a stand based on the findings of committees, formed to analyse them.

The CM also said that the State would provide subsidy to the industries that are planning to start their units in the Nanguneri and Gangaikondan SEZs. Referring to Sathankulam deaths, when the newspersons asked the CM whether police in the southern districts are treating the people based on castes, Palaniswami replied in the negative.

“Those who have done wrong in the Sathankulam incident will be punished. Not only in Sathankulam, these kinds of incidents also happen in other States and countries. We have told officials to ensure that no such incident takes place in future,” he added. Palaniswami said that the main reason for the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is the migration of the people from other states and countries and the permission given to the people to travel within the zones. “Those who want to travel for emergency purposes will be provided e-pass. The industrial units that need monthly e-pass for employees could contact respective district collectors,” he added.

offer victims treatment: EPS

Chennai: CM Palaniswami has requested his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to offer treatment to the Munnar landslide victims. “I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families,” he tweeted.