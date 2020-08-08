Small places of worship in Chennai corporation area can reopen from Aug 10: CM

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that small places of worship within the city municipal corporation area will be open to the public from August 10.

However, big shrines such as temples, mosques and churches across the State will remain closed until further announcements.

So far, worshipping at small shrines has been allowed only in village panchayats, town panchayats, and municipalities that have an annual income of less than Rs 10,000.

In Chennai, permission for reopening of small places of worship must be obtained from Corporation Commissioner. In the other parts of the State, the permission should be obtained from the district collectors.

The CM also announced that driving schools across the state can function from August 10 by adopting the Standard Operating Procedure to be issued by the govrernment in due course.