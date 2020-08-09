Crack aptitude test for entry into AIADMK’s IT wing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind move, the AIADMK has begun recruiting its IT-wing office bearers by conducting an aptitude test named Political, Social Awareness and Aptitude Test (PSAT). ‘Aspire’ K Swaminathan, secretary, AIADMK IT wing, Chennai zone, says the tests are conducted for recruitment of IT-wing office bearers in the nine party districts in Chennai and Chengalpattu. Swaminathan claims that within a week’s time, as many as 12,547 youth have attended the test.

Ahead of the elections to the Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has been engaged in refurbishing the party apparatus. On Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that a membership drive for the Youth Brigade would be carried out in full swing in the upcoming days.

Youth Brigade has two sub-wings, each for men and women. The CM and Dy CM said the district secretaries should engage themselves in the process and work rigorously. The number of party districts has been increased from 56 to 67. On July 1, both the leaders announced that the I-T wing of the party would be expanded to grassroots level by appointing functionaries. According to Swaminathan, the PSAT test is to check the knowledge of applicants on social media and their ability to take the AIADMK government’s achievements to the people.