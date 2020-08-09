Govt firm on two-language policy, says CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: The State government is firm on its decision on two-language policy, affirmed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. The CM said that the government is following the footsteps of former chief ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa who all preferred two-language policy. “A committee was formed in this regard and based on their report, further steps will be taken,” he said.

He also said that the State government will think about reopening schools only after the spread of Covid-19 is contained. On increasing compensation for frontline workers who died due to COVID-19, he said that the government had already announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of doctors and nurses who died of the virus infection.