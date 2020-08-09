Record 4 lakh acres under Kuruvai cultivation: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that as much as 4 lakh acres of land in the Delta districts are under Kuruvai cultivation now. Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting at the collectorate, Palaniswami said that the government’s target was to bring 3.5 lakh acres of land under Kuruvai cultivation.

“Till last year, the government had been procuring 23 lakh tonnes of paddy through procurement centres. But now, it has increased to 28 lakh tonnes,” he said, and termed it as a big achievement. The chief minister said that due to good monsoon rains, all the dams in the State are nearing its full capacity. “To save every drop of water, the government has started the works of renovation of canals and construction of check dams,” he said.

He said that the works are in full swing to fill 100 lakes in Mettur, Omalur, Sankagiri and Edappadi Assembly constituencies with surplus water from Mettur dam through the lift irrigation system. “The works will be completed in the next six months. And, the farmers in the region will get adequate water,” he said.

The CM said that the government is expecting that Mettur dam will attain its full capacity and will receive 1.40 lakh cusec of water once Karnataka starts releasing water from its dams. “After water in Mettur dam reaches a satisfactory level, water will be released for canal irrigation. He said that the water scarcity faced by the residents of Salem has been solved.