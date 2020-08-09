STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Record 4 lakh acres under Kuruvai cultivation: Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that as much as 4 lakh acres of land in the Delta districts are under Kuruvai cultivation now. 

Published: 09th August 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami chairs a review meeting at the Public Works Department Office in Salem on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that as much as 4 lakh acres of land in the Delta districts are under Kuruvai cultivation now. Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting at the collectorate, Palaniswami said that the government’s target was to bring 3.5 lakh acres of land under Kuruvai cultivation.

“Till last year, the government had been procuring 23 lakh tonnes of paddy through procurement centres. But now, it has increased to 28 lakh tonnes,” he said, and termed it as a big achievement. The chief minister said that due to good monsoon rains, all the dams in the State are nearing its full capacity. “To save every drop of water, the government has started the works of renovation of canals and construction of check dams,” he said. 

He said that the works are in full swing to fill 100 lakes in Mettur, Omalur, Sankagiri and Edappadi Assembly constituencies with surplus water from Mettur dam through the lift irrigation system. “The works will be completed in the next six months. And, the farmers in the region will get adequate water,” he said.

The CM said that the government is expecting that Mettur dam will attain its full capacity and will receive 1.40 lakh cusec of water once Karnataka starts releasing water from its dams. “After water in Mettur dam reaches a satisfactory level, water will be released for canal irrigation. He said that the water scarcity faced by the residents of Salem has been solved. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami Kuruvai
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp