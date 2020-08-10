STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fed up with living in tent with alcoholic parents, 14-year-old Tamil Nadu girl fakes suicide

The girl, a school dropout, escaped from the tent her parents stay in with six of their children and reached Katpadi where she pretended as if she was going to jump into a well

Published: 10th August 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

Fed up with spending sleepless nights with alcoholic parents in a roadside tent, a 14-year-old girl faked a suicide attempt in a bid to find a safe shelter.

The girl, a school dropout, escaped from the tent her parents stay in with six of their children at Kalasamangalam in KV Kuppam and reached Katpadi where she pretended as if she was going to jump into a well on Saturday.

When locals rushed to her rescue, she told them that her father had been sexually abusing her in an inebriated mood. She also said she had lost her mother. She was handed over to the local police who alerted Social Welfare Department officers.

The girl narrated her ordeal to a team of staff and volunteers led by District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Murugeswari.

“When we heard her initially, we had some doubts. So, we decided to conduct a probe,” said Murugeswari.

The investigation team visited the place where the girl’s parents were staying and found her mother sitting with her siblings, proving her claims false.

The DSWO explained, “Further inquiries revealed that the girl had been feeling insecure and wanted a safe shelter. With this in mind, she pretended to kill herself and then claimed she had lost her mother. When we countered her with what we found, she admitted to having lied to get a safe shelter."

The father and mother of the girl, who is the oldest of the siblings, are rag pickers. Both used to take alcohol and did not care for their children, the inquiries revealed. Moreover, the girl’s mother was pregnant, expecting the seventh child.

Now, the girl has pleaded with officials for a safe shelter for her and her siblings -- two boys and three girls -- for which efforts are being made.

“We are going to rescue the other children too and accommodate them in a home, besides arranging education for all of them,” Murugeswari said.

Moreover, district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram has initiated necessary action for rehabilitation of the family by providing them a house under a government scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Katpadi Alcoholism
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp