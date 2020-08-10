STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four Tamil Nadu youngsters studying medicine in Russia drown in Volga river

Police said one of the students was from Chennai. All the four were pursuing medicine at Volgograd Medical University.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, four youngsters from Tamil Nadu who were studying medicine in Russia allegedly drowned in the Volga river on Saturday.

Police said one of the students was from Chennai. He has been identified as M Stephan, 20, from Otteri. The others are Mohammed Ashiq of Tarapuram, Ramu Vignesh of Thittakudu and Manoj Anand of Thalaivasal in Salem. All the four were pursuing medicine at Volgograd Medical University.

Sources said on Saturday night, a few students including the four had gone to take a swim in the river, when one of them allegedly drowned. The others who went to rescue him also drowned.

A few hours later, the bodies of all four were washed ashore. Local police in Russia retrieved the bodies and informed the students' families through the embassy. The family members have requested the Chief Minister to hasten the process of bringing the students' bodies back home.

"Directions have been issued to bring back their remains back home at the earliest," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday.

He said that he has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and arrange for bringing back the bodies of the four.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, Palaniswami said he was "extremely anguished" over the news of the death of the four students on August 8.

Palaniswami today assured that senior government officials were carrying out his instructions on coordinating with the external affairs ministry and Indian embassy in Russia, to arrange for bringing back the bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RUSSIA Volga river Volgograd Medical University
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp