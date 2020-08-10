Medico dies in Russia, kin meet Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

SALEM: After a Salem youth studying medicine in Russia succumbed to floods there, his parents met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Sunday and sought help to bring his body to the district.

A Manoj Anand (24) from Aragalur near Thalaivasal was a final year medical student. On Saturday, Manoj Anand and his friends from Tamil Nadu have gone to Volga River.

While a few of them managed to escape, four students from Tamil Nadu, including Manoj, died in the sudden floods. The CM has assured to do the needful.