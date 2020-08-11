STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CB-CID to seek details of passengers landed in Madurai airport

The CBI-CID plans to knock on the doors of the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) in Chennai as part of its probe into the reported death of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka.

Published: 11th August 2020 11:52 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CBI-CID plans to knock on the doors of the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) in Chennai as part of its probe into the reported death of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka. The agency seeks to collect data of passengers to ascertain whether a person passing off as Pradeep Singh, or Angoda Lokka, landed at the Madurai airport on July 3, 2019.

This development is based on information that one of the arrested suspects, Sivakami Sundari, took someone to India on July 3, 2019.

While it is unclear whether the person accompanying Sundari was indeed Angoda Lokka aka Pradeep Singh, the sleuths are faced with another issue. The airport reportedly does not have CCTV footage older than one month. "We are not sure that he entered the country via the Madurai International Airport; other possibilities of how he might have entered the country are being investigated," an official said.

Driver summoned

One of the car drivers of Sivakami Sundari was asked to appear for inquiry, but he failed. The driver, Panneerselvam, had taken Sundari to the Madurai International Airport, sources said.

Case so far

Sivakami Sundari, her associate Thiyaneshwaran from Erode, and Angoda Lokka's girlfriend Amani Dhanji were arrested on August 2 for forging documents, including Aadhaar, for Angoda Lokka. The CB-CID has filed a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore, seeking custody of the three suspects. The team has already questioned Sivakami Sundari' parents, a sibling, her former husband, her landlord, and her neighbours.

