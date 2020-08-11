STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class X results: A joy ride for all

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) released the results of the class 10 examination on Monday. Around 9.39 lakh candidates passed.

A teacher offering sweet to students of class X after distributing marksheets at a private school in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) released the results of the class 10 examination on Monday. Around 9.39 lakh candidates passed. A 100 per cent pass percentage was achieved after the State decided to promote all students since exams could not be held due to Covid.

Students, however, were evaluated based on their quarterly and half-yearly assessments. Further, 20 per cent weightage was given to attendance. The results are available at the websites dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Students with grievances over their marks can submit the required form at dge.tn.gov.in between August 17 and 25. Schools shall distribute mark sheets from August 17.

Students can download their provisional marksheets through dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. According to data issued by DGE, over 9.45 lakh students applied for the exam. While 231 applicants died, 658 took transfer certificates and 4,359 students either did not write their quarterly or half-yearly examination or had insufficient attendance.

IIT-M launches course on biomimicry
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is all set to offer a full semester, one-of-its-kind elective course under the interdisciplinary stream on Biomimicry, said a statement issued by the institute on Monday. Biomimicry is to imitate or look at nature as a source of inspiration to solve complex problems.

It is an intersectional field of biology and engineering, said Shiva Subramaniam, Chief Innovation Officer, Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “You do not have to be either a biologist or an engineer to learn biomimicry, all you need is curiosity,” Shiva Subramaniam told Express.  Currently only students from IIT Madras can take part in the course, but the programme may be expanded depending on the response.

Class X results
