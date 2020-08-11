Cop’s bid to frame innocent person foiled

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A head constable attached to armed reserve police was booked for alleged rash driving and causing grievous injuries to two persons in a mishap near Siddhapudur on August 5.

According to official sources, the policeman Nagaraj also concealed his identity and made attempts to implicate his friend, whose car he was driving.

Departmental action has been initiated against two police personnel attached to the Traffic Investigation Wing for registering a case with false information provided by Nagaraj, the sources said.

According to police, A Indhirani (52), her son A Madan Kumar (25) from New Siddhapudur were returning home from a hospital on a two-wheeler on August 5 night.

When they reached Sathyamangalam-Sanganoor Road near Pirivu, a speeding car from the opposite direction rammed against the two-wheeler causing grievous injuries to the duo.

A CCTV footage shows the car coming to a halt after hitting a pole. The person behind the wheel gets out of the vehicle and is seen giving a cold response to the injured.

Even as the duo was sent to the hospital, the driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, identified himself as Rajkumar from Maniyakaranpalayam to the people and traffic police.

Based on a complaint from Madan Kumar, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) of IPC against the name Rajkumar.

However, after the CCTV footage of the mishap went viral on social media and reports about the mishap published widely, Kumar learned that a wrong person was being framed in the case. Based on Kumar's request, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Mutharasu ordered a reinvestigation into the mishap.

The inquiry revealed that the person behind the wheel was police constable Nagaraj, who was driving the vehicle belonging to his friend Rajkumar. Based on the inquiry report, the case was altered against Nagaraj.