Four nabbed for smothering septuagenarian in Madurai

MADURAI: Two days after the charred remains of an elderly woman was found at a deserted place in Thirumangalam, the police on Monday arrested four persons – close relatives of hers – for allegedly smothering her.

The suspects – her daughter, two grandchildren, and her son-in-law – told the police that the woman convinced them to help her die as she was suffering from many ailments and did not want to be a burden on the family, which was neck deep in debt. Sources said, Karuppayi (75) stayed with her family of 15 at a rented house in Thirumangalam.

The Covid-19 and lockdown took a toll on the family’s financial situation. The family was also saddled with a loan of Rs 7 lakh, which one of the family members had obtained earlier. The suspects claimed that it was at Karuppayi’s insistence that they smothered her. They took the body on a pushcart and cremated it at an isolated place in Thirumangalam.

