STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four nabbed for smothering septuagenarian in Madurai

The Covid-19 and lockdown took a toll on the family’s financial situation.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two days after the charred remains of an elderly woman was found at a deserted place in Thirumangalam, the police on Monday arrested four persons – close relatives of hers – for allegedly smothering her.

The suspects – her daughter, two grandchildren, and her son-in-law – told the police that the woman convinced them to help her die as she was suffering from many ailments and did not want to be a burden on the family, which was neck deep in debt. Sources said, Karuppayi (75) stayed with her family of 15 at a rented house in Thirumangalam.

The Covid-19 and lockdown took a toll on the family’s financial situation. The family was also saddled with a loan of Rs 7 lakh, which one of the family members had obtained earlier. The suspects claimed that it was at Karuppayi’s insistence that they smothered her. They took the body on a pushcart and cremated it at an isolated place in Thirumangalam.

Rs 7 LAKH LOAN
Sources say, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had an impact on the financial situation of the family of 15, which was reeling under severe debt. Suspects told police that Karuppayi herself convinced them to help her die

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp