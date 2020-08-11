STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt is reaching out to people, says Edappadi

He conducted a meeting with officials in Kallakurichi to review the steps taken. “Thanks to proper action, the pandemic is under control in the district,” Palaniswami said. 

Published: 11th August 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: “The AIADMK government is reaching out to the people directly instead of asking them to come forward with their needs,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday. Seeking people’s cooperation to eradicate the Covid pandemic, Palaniswami said he was travelling across districts to review the containment measures. 

He conducted a meeting with officials in Kallakurichi to review the steps taken. “Thanks to proper action, the pandemic is under control in the district,” Palaniswami said. He also listed out the measures his government had launched for the newly formed district.  Palaniswami laid the stone for 60 new projects worth Rs 20.86 crore and launched the distribution of welfare assistance worth Rs 33.31 crore to 15,061 beneficiaries.

The new medical college in Kallakurichi and the upcoming trauma care facility at government Ulundurpet hospital will improve healthcare in the district, he said.Law Minister CV Shanmugham, MLAs R Kumaraguru and A Prabhu, Collector Kiran Gurrala and senior officials were present.Palaniswami also announced free patta land to homeless people and residential flats to peopleliving in urban and town panchayat areas.  

‘Govt aims to increase milk productivity’

He further said the new medical college in Kallakurichi (`382 crore) and the upcoming trauma care facility ( Rs1.5 crore) at government Ulundurpet hospital would improve healthcare in the district. Speaking about the farmer-friendly initiatives of the government, Palaniswami said a livestock farm and research centre would be set up in Thalaivasal near the Kallakurichi-Salem border.

Stating that his foreign trips helped him realise the milk productivity in the State was less compared to many developed countries, Palaniswami said a institute would be set up in Ooty to do research on developing highly productive breeds. An amount of Rs 48 crore has been earmarked for the project, he added. 

“Further, a chain of cold storage facilities for fruits and vegetables is being setup in various places with funds from both the Central and State governments so that farmers can store their products safely, when the rate is low and sell them when the rate is high,” he said. “Farmers are given assistance in the form of equipment and subsidy.”

Statewide Covid tally crosses  3-lakh mark
Chennai: The State’s tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the three- lakh mark with 5,914 fresh cases being reported on Monday. As many as 114 deaths were also included in the day’s medical bulletin, taking the Statewide death toll to 5,041 

Fresh cases 5,914
Deaths 114

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp