Mouth of Pulicat lake cannot be dredged: Govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government informed the Madras HC that the mouth of the Pulicat lake could not be dredged and opened permanently as such a move could have environmental impacts. Despite the allocation of Rs 27 crore by the Centre, the process could not be completed due to various reasons, the state informed.

Meanwhile, the Union environment ministry said that the domain squarely falls within the jurisdiction of the state. The submissions were made in response to a plea filed by a Tiruvallur resident seeking direction to the state to dredge the mouth of Pulicat Lake to ensure the free flow of seawater into Pulicat lagoon.

The two-member bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramaswamy directed the Tiruvallur District Collector and the fisheries department to file their response in two weeks.